Filmmaker Harish Shah Passes Away Following a Long Battle with Cancer

Filmmaker Harish Shah passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was 76 and was battling throat cancer for ten years.

Confirming the news to indianexpress.com, his brother Vinod Shah said, “Harish was battling throat cancer for ten years. He passed away today at 6 am. He was 76 years old. His funeral will take place today around 1 pm at Pawan Hans crematorium. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, very few people are allowed for the funeral. It is going to be only 2 or 3 of us to do his last rites.”

Shah had also worked with a number of big names in the industry like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Rishi Kapoor and Rekha among others. He produced films like Mere Jeevan Sathi (1972) and Kala Sona (1975). As a director, he is best known for Zalzala (1988) and Dhan Daulat (1980).

Shah’s last Bollywood production was the Sunny Deol starrer Jaal: The Trap (2003). He recently made a short film on cancer called Why Me.

