Filmmaker Harish Shankar Reveals Plot Of Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh

Pawan Kalyan’s latest release Bheemla Nayak was received well by the audiences and the movie did a good business at the box office. The movie, which released in theatres on February 25, grossed close to Rs 200 crore at the box office. It also made a collection of $2.4 million (Over Rs 18 crore) in the United States. The power star is now busy with his upcoming Telugu romantic action-drama Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh.

There were a lot of speculations about the story of the movie after the first look poster of the film featuring Pawan Kalyan was released recently. Now, the film’s director Harish Shankar has revealed the plot of the movie. According to Harish, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh is based on a college backdrop. Pawan will enact the role of a lecturer in this film. Harish also said that the shooting for Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh will start from August and around 80 per cent of the movie will be shot in Hyderabad.

A few scenes of Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh could be shot at a hill station, most probably in Ooty. According to Harish, this decision will depend upon the climate.

According to Harish, shooting of Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh had to be stalled for some time due to the pandemic. Pawan’s fans, who were anxiously waiting for Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’s filming, are now glad to get more details. According to reports, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’s release was expected on October 5. Now, with the shooting starting from August, it seems that release date could be pushed to early next year.

Audiences have a lot of expectations from Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. These expectations have increased because of Harish and Pawan’s previous collaboration Gabbar Singh. Gabbar Singh released on May 11, 2012 and it was a massive hit. Gabbar Singh narrated the story of Venkatarathnam Naidu, a police officer played by Pawan Kalyan.

