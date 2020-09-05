Filmmaker Johnny Bakshi Passes Away

Veteran filmmaker Johnny Bakshi passed away in a Juhu hospital on Saturday. He was 83.

Producer Amit Khanna shared the news on his unverified Twitter account. "A friend of 5 decades filmmaker Johnny Bakshi passed away this morning. He will be missed by many whose life he touched. May his soul rest in peace," he wrote.

Bakshi had produced Mahesh Bhatt's debut directorial film "Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain", which released in 1974. Other films backed by him include "Meraa Dost Meraa Dushman" (1984) and "Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee" (1993). He had also directed and produced the 1984 film "Raavan". He has helmed two other films, "Daku Aur Police" (1992) and "Khudai" (1994). He has also acted in a few films.

Mourning his demise, Anupam Kher tweeted on Saturday: "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of dear #JohnnyBakshi. He was a very integral part of my early life in Mumbai. As a producer, friend, a supporter and as a motivator. He had the most infectious laughter which made everybody happy around him. Alvida mere dost. Om shanti."

"Saddened to hear about the passing of #JohnnyBakshi sir. Met him during my days in #PlusChannel with @MaheshNBhatt & @amitkhanna. He was a sweet helpful man. Always smiling. Part of the old guard of the film Industry. RIP sir," tweeted filmmaker Kunal Kohli.

The filmmaker is survived by his actor son Brando Bakshi.