Filmmaker Karan Johar Looks Unrecognisable In This Childhood Picture

Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar who is currently making celebrities spill the beans on his coffee couch in the latest season of Koffee With Karan is making the headlines for another reason as well. Recently, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director’s childhood picture is doing rounds on the Internet.

Karan looks unrecognisable in the viral picture. He can be seen sporting a smile and facing the camera, for the snap. The vintage picture created a buzz with Karan’s innocent eyes and lovely smile capturing the attention of many.

Many such celebrity photos have gone viral earlier as well. Sometimes, celebrities also drop their unseen childhood photos on social media, much to the excitement of fans. Previously, Uri actor Vicky Kaushal also uploaded some childhood pictures of himself on Instagram. It became the talk of the town in no time.

Talking about Karan, he stepped into Bollywood with his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, establishing a name for himself in the industry. Many renowned A-list actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Devgan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor have worked with Karan in innumerable movies.

Currently, the director is giving us the time of our lives by hosting his celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7. Many Bollywood and South Indian actors like Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Prabhu, and Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor have made special guest appearances on the show talking about themselves and giving viewers a sneak peek into their glamorous lives.

Although the previous six seasons of Koffee With Karan streamed on Star World, the latest episodes of Season 7 are airing on Disney Plus Hotstar.

