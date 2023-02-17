Actor-director Kedar Shinde will soon realise his dream of bringing his film Maharashtra Shahir to the celluloid. Maharashtra Shahir is a biopic of Kedar Shinde’s own grandfather, legendary folk musician, actor and playwright Shahir Sable. Kedar Shinde, who is known for his movies like Irada Pakka and Majha Navra Tujhi Baiko, announced the project back in 2021 and has spent the last one and a half years working rigorously on the project.

The film is slated to release in April this year and Shinde has been using his social media handles to extensively promote the film, sharing stills and posters of Maharashtra Shahir. However, ahead of the release of the film, Kedar Shinde has now faced a new problem. His Instagram account, through which he was promoting the upcoming biopic, has been hacked all of a sudden.

His fans and followers noticed that all previous posts of the actor-cum director have been deleted and a photo of an unknown young man has been posted from the account. The identity of the man remains unknown and the account was also made private soon after.

Kedar Shinde has created a new account and has informed his fans that his account has been hacked. His daughter has also shared the same from her own social media handle. Meanwhile, fans are of the view that the hacking was an intentional attempt to sabotage the promotional campaign of Maharashtra Shahir by haters. Kedar Shinde has duly filed a police complaint

This is the second time in mere three months that the filmmakers’ social media account has been hacked. In December last year, Shinde informed his fans that his Facebook account had been hacked. These repeated incidents of his social media accounts getting hacked have convinced fans that there is an organized campaign to sabotage the upcoming film, Maharashtra Shahir.

Legendary Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable, popularly known as Shahir Sable was a well-known singer, writer, playwright and actor. He was the one who gave the state its unofficial anthem Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza

