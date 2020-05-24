Filmmaker Kunal Kohli's Aunt Passes Away Due to COVID-19

Kunal Kohli took to Twitter to remember his aunt, who passed away after a 8 week-long battle with Covid-19. The filmmaker, in a series of tweets remembered his aunt and how it was painful for their family to not be together during this hard time.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Lost my Masi to Covid after an 8 week struggle. In Chicago. We’re a large family that’s really close. We can’t be together at this time. This is as painful as the loss. Seeing my Mom Masi’s & Mama’s not being able to be together at this time is really hard,” he wrote.

Lost my Masi to Covid after an 8 week struggle. In Chicago. We’re a large family that’s really close. We can’t be together at this time. This is as painful as the loss. Seeing my Mom Masi’s & Mama’s not being able to be together at this time is really hard. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 23, 2020

5 sisters. 3 brothers too, but sisters are diff.Their bond unbreakable. Only death could break it. They taught a family & everyone they touched the meaning of love,family,giving. Covid has been harsh to our family. Won’t break our love & memories. Miss you Masi. pic.twitter.com/lXSBpgrzw7 — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 23, 2020

He also said that his cousin was not allowed to see her mother due to Coronavirus. “Her daughter (my cousin sister) would go to the hospital, sit in her car in the car park & pray for her mother. As she wasn’t allowed inside the hospital. Said she felt close to her as she couldn’t see her. This is how harsh Covid is. This isn’t the way to go,” he wrote.

He also talked about his big family and their unbreakable bond. “5 sisters. 3 brothers too, but sisters are diff.Their bond unbreakable. Only death could break it. They taught a family & everyone they touched the meaning of love,family,giving. Covid has been harsh to our family. Won’t break our love & memories. Miss you Masi,” he wrote.

Follow @News18Movies for more