Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai Summoned by Delhi Court Over Kaali Poster Row

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai and others have been summoned by a Delhi Court, in a restraining suit for portraying Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette. The plaintiffs have accused the filmmaker of allegedly hurting religious sentiments and called the depiction to be against basic principles of morality and decency. Earlier this month, Manimekalai shared a poster of her documentary film in which a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali could be seen smoking a cigarette. Holding a Trishul and a sickle, the actor playing the Goddess is also shown clutching the LGBTQ+ community’s pride flag.

This resulted in nationwide outrage as numerous FIRs were filed against the filmmaker for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. Manimekalai later clarified that her documentary was about a woman walking around in the streets of Canada’s Toronto.

The filmmaker became a target for several right-wing organizations who took offense to the poster and lodged multiple complaints against her across the country. Due to the controversy revolving around the poster and the ensuing protests, Canada’s Aga Khan Museum removed the presentation of the documentary. Amidst the agitation, Leena has been receiving death threats over the issue. In a tweet, the filmmaker claimed that she would not bow down.

The actress wrote, “These trolls are after my artistic freedom. If I give away my freedom fearing this mindless rightwing mob mafia, I will give away everyone’s freedom. So I will keep it, come what may.”

The suit filed against Leena Manimekalai seeks to restrain her from depicting Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette. Furthermore, it requests for permanent and mandatory injunction against Manimekalai and others. Manimekalai is an Indian filmmaker and poet. Her works include five published poetry anthologies and a dozen films in both fiction and non-fiction genres. The filmmaker has received quite a number of awards in both National and International Film Festivals.

