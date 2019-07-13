Filmmaker M J Radhakrishnan Passes Away at 60 Following Heart Attack
Well-known Malayalam cinematographer M J Radhakrishnan died in a private hospital on Friday following a heart attack.
Image courtesy: V.R.Ajith kumar/ Twitter
Well-known Malayalam cinematographer M J Radhakrishnan died in a private hospital on Friday following a heart attack. He leaves behind his wife, a son and daughter. The 60-year-old cameraman suffered a cardiac arrest at his home and passed away while on his way to the hospital.
Starting his career as a still photographer, Radhakrishnan later worked as an associate of renowned
cinematographer-turned-director Shaji N Karun. His well-acclaimed works include, Deshadanam, Karunam and Naalu Pennungal.
Radhakrishnan had won three International awards besides being a seven-time winner of the Kerala State Award for Best Cinematography.
His films have been screened at several prominent film festivals around the world including Cannes, Toronto, Chicago, Rhode Island and Rotterdam. One of his works, Marana Simhasanam (English: Throne of Death; French: Le Trone de la mort), won Camra d'Or (Golden Camera Award) in the Un Certain Regard section at the 1999 Cannes Film Festival.
Radhakrishnan had worked for over 75 feature films and several documentaries and had associated himself with some of the prominent Indian film-makers including Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Murali Nair, Shaji N. Karun, TV Chandran, Dr Biju, Jayaraj and Renjith.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Radhakrishnan and said that the industry has lost a stalwart.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: 10.or G2 Price in India Revealed, Starts at Rs 11,999
- Apple's Made in India iPhones Expected to hit Stores Next Month, Could Have Lower Pricing
- Watch: Brave Mother Bird Stops Moving Tractor to Protect Her Eggs
- Why British Grand Prix on Same Day as Finals of Cricket World Cup, Wimbledon: Lewis Hamilton
- Not Bluff: This New AI Just Beat The World's Top Poker Professionals in a Six-Player Game