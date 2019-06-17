Filmmaker Mani Ratnam Returns to Work After Undergoing Check-up Due to Cardiac Problems
The news of Mani Ratnam being hospitalised and subsequently discharged was shared on social media via Twitter. More details and updates about the filmmaker's health status are yet to come in.
Image of Mani Ratnam, courtesy of Twitter
Renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who was hospitalised due to cardiac-related problems in a local hospital in Chennai on Sunday, has been discharged, as per latest reports. The news of the director being admitted due to health concerns was shared via social media. In a development, Nikkil Murugan informed fans and well wishers that Ratnam has returned to work after undergoing routine check up at the health center. The user wrote on Twitter, "After a routine Check up Maniratnam sir back to office today with his routine work. All is Well..,@hasinimani @MadrasTalkies (sic)."
#News23 UpdatesAfter a routine Check up Maniratnam sir back to office today with his routine workAll is Well...@hasinimani @MadrasTalkies_ pic.twitter.com/qxHGbiV4kM— Nikkil (@onlynikil) June 17, 2019
Earlier on Sunday, a user running the Twitter handle by the name Lokesh Jey shared an image of Ratnam and wrote, "Director #ManiRatnam admitted to Greams Road Apollo hospital due to cardiac problems (sic)."
See the tweet announcing Ratnam's hospitalisation here:
Director #ManiRatnam admitted to Greams Road Apollo hospital due to cardiac problems. pic.twitter.com/YnnIH6PHpI— Lokesh (@LokeshJey) June 16, 2019
As per Times Now.com, the director of Bollywood films like Dil Se, Yuva, Raavan, Guru among others, has had a history of heart-related problems. As per the site, Ratnam had also suffered a heart attack during the filming of one of his well-known projects. Adding to it, the website claimed that Ratnam is being kept under medical observation.
It was only recently announced that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in Ratnam's upcoming film. This will be Aishwarya’s fourth film with Mani Ratnam after Iruvar (her debut; 1997), Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010), 9 years after their last collaboration. The forthcoming film is reportedly a historical drama based on Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil novel by writer Kalki, which traces the life of the great Chola emperor Arulmozhi Varman.
