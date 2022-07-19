Filmmaker Mani Ratnam Tests Covid Positive, Wife Says He's Fine

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who tested positive for Covid-19, has been rushed to a private hospital in Chennai. Suhasini, his wife, informed the media that the Padmashree Awardee was doing fine now. An English daily shared the news that six-time National Award winner Mani Ratnam tested positive for the virus.

Earlier, through sources, it was conveyed, “He has been hospitalised to isolate himself as his parents are aged above 90.” The development comes 10 days after he attended the teaser launch of his highly ambitious film Ponniyin Selvan part 1.

The director’s wife and his close associates have not shared any word on the development. Various actors and actresses across the film industry are praying for his speedy recovery. A user wrote, “Director #Maniratnam admitted to a hospital after testing positive. Wishing him a speedy recovery.” Doctors are yet to share the details of his health.

On the work front, his next Ponniyin Selvan will be released on September 30. After attending the teaser launch on July 8, Mani Ratnam was busy with post-production work. The magnum opus is based on the Tamil novel of the same name. After 10 years of consistent efforts, his dream will soon hit the theatres.

Ponniyin Selvan is scheduled to be released in two parts. Part one of the movie will be available at the end week of September. Ponniyin Selvan will be launched in multiple languages.

Ponniyin Selvam features Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban. The film is jointly produced by the banners Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. Music maestro AR Rahman has composed the tunes of the Ponniyin Selvan. The camera work for the historical drama franchise is done by Ravi Varman.

