Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's Mother Passes Away, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan Offer Their Condolences
The last rites were performed at Banganga, Nepean Sea Road, in Mumbai at 1 pm on Sunday, the source said.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Kal Ho Naa Ho director Nikhil Advani’s mother, Rekha, died suddenly on Saturday, a family source said. The cause of her death was not immediately known. The last rites were performed at Banganga, Nepean Sea Road, in Mumbai at 1 pm on Sunday, the source said. Besides Nikhil, Rekha is survived by daughter Monisha and son Kunal.
The family shared the following message with well-wishers: “With grief and sadness, this is to inform you that Rekha Advani (m/o Monisha, Nikkhil and Kunal) passed away suddenly on Saturday evening.”
Nikkhil was consoled by film fraternity members like Karan Johar and Abhishek Bachchan at his mother's funeral here on Sunday. Apart from Karan and Abhishek, filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, actors Manoj Bajpayee and Diana Penty were seen at the funeral.
Nikhil debuted in Bollywood as a director in 2003 with Kal Ho Naa Ho and then went on to make Salaam-E-Ishq, Chandni Chowk To China and D-Day.
