Filmmaker Omar Lulu Posts Picture With Young Man He Lost Cricketing Bet To

Filmmaker Omar Abdul Vahab, professionally known as Omar Lulu — who works in Malayalam cinema — is active on various social media platforms. Recently, he shared a Facebook post during the T20 World cup England vs Pakistan.

The director had placed a bet with a young boy that Pakistan would win, as he was supporting Pakistan; but England won and he lost the bet. Later he posted a photo with the young man, saying he won the bet, and wrote in Malayalam, “This is Nidhin Narayanan the chunk bro who beat me to the punch.”

Now users in the comment section are asking the director to give the guy a hefty cheque for winning the bet. One of them wrote, “Then where is the 5 lakh check? Is this only the checker?" Another wrote, “There any decision about 5 lakhs… or is it settled in 5 selfies?"

Talking about the match, Ben Stokes batted unbeaten for 50 runs as England won their second Twenty20 World Cup title — with a five-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Thirty years after losing to Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup final at the MCG, England turned the tables with brilliant death bowling and Stokes finishing on 52 not out in a 138-run victory chase.

Earlier, England won the toss and were elected to bat first against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Both teams had not changed from the semi-finals. Pakistan scored 137 in their allotted 20 overs.

On the work front, Omar recently pulled off a casting coup for his upcoming action-thriller Power Star, and is also enlisting heavyweight talent for the film’s production. KGF music director Ravi Basrur is the most recent addition to the cast.

