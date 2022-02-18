Filmmaker Onir's Instagram Account Hacked, Asks Followers Not to Reply to DMs

Bollywood filmmaker Onir took to his Twitter handle on Friday to inform that his Instagram account has been hacked and he is yet to regain control of it. His Tweet read, “Been more thank 48 hours since my Instagram has been hacked . At least I am back in Twitter after 24 hours , thanks to @TwitterSupport but @instagram @Meta seems to take ages to act in spite of me sending all verification details ."

Been more thank 48 hours since my Instagram has been hacked . At least I am back in Twitter after 24 hours , thanks to @TwitterSupport but @instagram @Meta seems to take ages to act in spite of me sending all verification details .— iamOnir (@IamOnir) February 18, 2022

On Thursday, through another Tweet, he informed his followers that his Instagram account has been hacked and urged everyone not to reply to messages sent to them from his account. He wrote, “Friends PLEASE DO NOT REPLY TO ANY DM From MY INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT … it’s HACKED . @instagram @FacebookWatch please help ."

Friends PLEASE DO NOT REPLY TO ANY DM From MY INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT … it’s HACKED . @instagram @FacebookWatch please help .— iamOnir (@IamOnir) February 17, 2022

Onir is known for directing films like My Brother Nikhil and I Am, for which he won a National Award.

The filmmaker is currently working on the sequel of his anthology film I Am, titled We Are, which also has the theme of human rights and identity along with stories that celebrate queer life and queer love. Last year, in a conversation with News18.com, he talked about his struggles of telling a queer story. He explained, “In 2005 when I was making My Brother Nikhil, I was told it is before its time, in 2011 when I was making I Am, people said the same thing and in 2021 when I am trying to make We Are, I am still told that people are not really ready for this. I want to tell those people that the films are not before their time, they are behind the time."

However, We Are recently made headlines for being rejected by the Ministry of Defence for showing a character of an officer as gay.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.