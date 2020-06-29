Filmmaker Peter Paul's Ex-wife Files a Police Complaint After His Marriage With Vanitha Vijaykumar

Vanitha Vijayakumar married filmmaker Peter Paul at the actress’ Chennai residence on June 27 in the presence of close family members. The couple said, “I do” at the Christian wedding ceremony as the actress’ daughters turned bridesmaids. Visuals from the ceremony have gone viral across social media platforms.

A recent report has revealed that Peter Paul’ first wife, Elizabeth Helen, has filed a complaint against him. As per a report published in Times of India, Helen has alleged that Peter married Vanitha while he is still legally married to her. She added that while they have been separated for the last seven years, they never divorced officially.

The Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 contestant recently shared a cryptic post on Twitter. She wrote, “Very easy to call men drunkards,womanizers and abusers...I have more men as friends than women..I would trust a man any day..some women are more jealous and Cunning then men...call me a male chauvinist but not a feminist..I stand by legitimate victims..irrespective of gender”





— Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) June 28, 2020

Vanitha announced the news of her impending wedding with a heartfelt note expressing her happiness and excitement. Taking to her Twitter account, she began her lengthy message, “…and I said yes”

