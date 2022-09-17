Filmmaker R Balki Calls Dulquer Salmaan ‘Most Nuanced Actor'

Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan is on a roll lately. After leaving the masses floored with his stupendous performance in Hanu Raghavapudi’s blockbuster film Sita Ramam, the 36-year-old actor is all set to take the big screen by storm, yet again, with R Balki’s next, titled Chup: Revenge of the Artist. The upcoming romantic psychological thriller marks Balki’s comeback as a director after almost four years as he last helmed the 2018 film Pad Man.

During a promotional interview for Chup: Revenge of the Artist, R Balki revealed that Dulquer Salmaan, according to him, is the “most nuanced actor” in Indian cinema. Talking about Dulquer’s pairing with Sunny Deol in Chup, the Ki & Ka director told India Today, “If you see Dulquer’s filmography, the kind of films he has done is outstanding. I have been watching him closely. I think he is one of the most nuanced actors that I have witnessed in Indian cinema. So I thought a role like this needed someone like him. I am glad he liked the script and agreed to do it.”

Along with R Balki’s directorial comeback, Chup also marks Dulquer Salmaan’s return to the Hindi film industry after The Zoya Factor, which was released in 2019. The Kurup star’s debut Bollywood film was Avinash Rajpurohit’s Karwaan. Now, he is all set to entertain the Hindi-speaking audiences after three years with Chup.

The star cast of Chup also boasts of Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles, alongside Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan. The upcoming film is jointly produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Jayantilal Gada, Anil Naidu and Gauri Shinde. In addition to directing it, R Balki has also written the story and screenplay of this psychological thriller. The music for Chup has been scored by Amit Trivedi and Sneha Khanwalkar.

Pen Movies released the trailer of Chup: Revenge of the Artist earlier this month. Soon, the film became one of the trending topics of discussion on social media, owing to its unique storyline. The Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan starrer is slated to hit the big screen on September 23.

