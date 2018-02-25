GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Hates God For Killing Sridevi In This Emotional Letter

As soon as the news of her sudden demise broke, the Indian film fraternity outpoured its love for Sridevi

News18.com

February 25, 2018
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Hates God For Killing Sridevi In This Emotional Letter
The actor passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai on Saturday (News18)
Most of us are still dealing with the loss of Bollywood’s first female superstar Sridevi. And it wouldn’t be wrong to say that many continue to take to social media to honour her and express shock over her untimely death.

Hours before the news of Sridevi's demise surfaced, megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent out a rather eerie tweet. "Na jaane kyun, ajeeb si ghabrahat ho rahi hai (I don't know why I am feeling uneasy."

Southern stars including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan too condoled her death.

"I'm shocked and very disturbed. I've lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them. Sridevi, you will be missed," tweeted Rajinikanth, who featured with her in the memorable ChaalBaaz.

Kamal Haasan, her co-star from "Sadma" -- one of her most evocative performances -- said: "Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificent lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her."

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma - saddened by Sridevi’s demise – too wrote an emotional letter for her on his Facebook.


