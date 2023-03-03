Many people around the world are falling prey to cybercrime, most commonly phishing. The latest to have been targeted by this is Tamil director and actor Ravi Mariya. As stated in a report published in The Times of India, fraudsters created a fake Instagram account in Ravi’s name and requested money from his friends. Ravi Mariya requested his friends on social media not to fall prey to the phishers, after complaining to the cyber-crime police.

Cyber-crime cell from Chennai south zone has revealed more about this incident in a conversation with The Times of India. According to the cell, one of the actor’s friends even sent Rs 7,000 to the imposter, believing that it was indeed Ravi Mariya. Better sense prevailed on this friend later and he checked with Ravi after suspecting something fishy. He later realised that it was a scam being perpetuated under the name of Ravi. To avoid such unfortunate incidents further, Ravi Mariya has sought police’s help, apart from releasing a video clip.

Ravi has also shared screenshots of the fake Instagram Id created by the phisher for extorting money in his name. He had pleaded with social media users and fans to not revert to any message which is sent by this Id. Followers revealed how the phisher operating the fake Id had requested them to follow him. Others revealed that he was asked to send an amount of Rs 10,000. The scam of extorting money by using the name of Ravi could have gone on for a long time if it was not revealed accidentally. The phisher used words like actor, director and writer in the bio to create an impression that it is a genuine account. It can be differentiated by the fact that the Id operated by phisher has no post, which indicates that it is a fake one. Sadly, despite posting enough information about the miscreant, 30 social media users have followed it.

Social media users should be aware of how they can identify Ravi’s original Instagram account, which has 1,756 followers.

