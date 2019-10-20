Filmmaker Robert Zemeckis May Direct Disney's New Live-action Pinocchio
The original animated movie tells the tale of a living puppet who, with the help of a cricket as his conscience, must prove himself worthy to become a real boy.
credits- instagram
American filmmaker Robert Zemeckis is in early talks to direct Disney's upcoming live-action Pinocchio. Andrew Miano and Chris Weitz will produce the project through their company Depth of Field with Weitz penning the script, reports variety.com.
Paddington director Paul King had originally been tapped to direct but had to leave the project for unknown reasons at the beginning of the year. David Heyman, who was on board to produce, is also no longer involved with the film.
Though a deal hasn't closed yet, Zemeckis has been eyeing the project for long. At that time, he was working on The Witches for Warner Bros and didn't want to commit to a new film until "The Witches" made more progress in production.
Since the film is now in post-production, Zemeckis has turned his focus on looking for his next project, and "Pinocchio" is on top of his list.
After the deal is signed, Zemeckis will start the casting process. Andrew Miano and Chris Weitz are producing. King, Weitz and Simon Farnaby have written the most recent draft of the project.
The original animated movie tells the tale of a living puppet who, with the help of a cricket as his conscience, must prove himself worthy to become a real boy.
In recent years, Zemeckis has been more focused on dramas like Flight, Allied and Welcome to Marwen. He started to come back to family-friendly films with Back to the Future, and the Warner Bros' adaptation of The Witches, which stars Anne Hathaway.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Diwali Offer: Here's How to Gift a JioPhone This Festive Season For Rs 699
- Anushka Sharma Hails 'Crusader' Sunitha Krishnan for Helping Sex Trafficking Victims
- A Twitter User is Offering to Comment 'Yikes' On Your Ex's Selfie for Just Rs 350
- Cristiano Ronaldo's Step-over Has Latest Victim as Juventus Star Scores 701st Goal | Watch
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried