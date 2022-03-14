Filmmaker Rohit Shetty Once Performed As Body Double of This Bollywood Star

Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful filmmakers in India, as he holds the record for the most consecutive Rs 100 crore grossers by any Bollywood director and has treated moviegoers to some remarkable blockbusters. While Rohit continues to give a terrific movie after movie, the journey hasn’t been smooth for him. Not many know that Rohit started his career as an assistant director and stunt performer. A few years ago, at a reality show, Rohit even revealed that for one film in the 90s, he was Akshay Kumar’s body double.

Rohit made this revelation, back in 2017, on an episode of the fifth season of the reality show Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The show was judged by Akshay, Sajid Khan, and Shreyas Talpade. The filmmaker appeared with the cast of the film Golmaal Again, which included Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, and Tushhar Kapoor. During the show, Akshay joked that when Rohit first met him as an assistant director, on the sets of the 1994 film Suhaag, the director used to call him sir.

At this, Rohit revealed that he was actually ‘Akshay’s body double,’ and had even ‘learnt his walk for it.’ Moments later, on Akshay’s insistence, he copied the actor’s walk on the stage. Notably, Rohit went on to direct Akshay in his 2021 film Sooryavanshi, which was among the highest-grossing films of the year.

Suhaag was directed by Kuku Kohli, and along with Akshay it starred Ajay Devgn, Karisma Kapoor, and Nagma. The film was hit at the box office and was one of the highest-grossing films that year. Rohit, who worked as an assistant or second unit director in a total of five films, made his directorial debut with Zameen in 2003.

Rohit’s next project is Cirkus, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead and the actor will be playing a double role for the first time in his career. The project will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Cirkus is the official remake of the 1982 Gulzar comedy Angoor, which was based on William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors.

