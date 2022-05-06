Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Gets Bail In Stalking Case Filed By Female Actor

Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, who was arrested following a complaint filed by a leading Malayalam actress on charges of blackmailing and stalking her, was on Friday granted bail by a local court in Kerala.

Sasidharan was produced before the Aluva First Class Judicial Magistrate Court today after he refused to go on station bail following his arrest on Thursday. According to the police, they were ready to let the filmmaker go on station bail but he insisted he needed his phone, which police had collected as evidence.

Sasidharan was taken into custody from Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday following a complaint of stalking against him by the actress. In her complaint, the actress alleged that he was repeatedly “insulting and threatening” her on social media. She further alleged that her “life was in danger”.

Sanal was arrested near Neyyattinkara, in Thiruvananthapuram, and was taken to Kochi, where the actress filed the complaint.

Earlier this week, Sanal reacted to the actress’ claims with a post on Facebook. He wrote, “I have sent an email and a text message to (the actress) about my apprehensions and mentioned that I am planning to reveal my doubts on social media before I put my first post. I have not received any reply from her… I have no personal interest in this matter. I totally understand that I stand on a dangerous edge on this issue. I can see a possibility of (her) coming out and say that she is just fine and I am making unnecessary hue and cry…"

