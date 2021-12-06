Filmmaker Selvaraghavan to Play Lead in Director Mohan G. Kshatriyan's Next

Director Mohan G. Kshatriyan has roped in filmmaker Selvaraghavan, who is also the brother of actor Dhanush, to play the lead role in his next film. This is the second time Mohan G has collaborated with another director to play the lead role in his film.

Earlier, director Gautham Vasudev Menon acted in a crucial role in Mohan G’s previous film Rudra Thaandavam. Now, Mohan G has cast director Selvaraghavan in the lead role in a thriller that will reportedly deal with a social issue.

An official announcement in this regard was made on December 4. Director Mohan G. tweeted that he is feeling “blessed and proud” to work with Selvaraghavan. He said that the title and other details of the film will be announced soon.

Feeling blessed and proud to work with @selvaraghavan sir as lead actor in my next movie.. Title & Further details will be announced soon.. Thanks for all your support 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xo479mN3OC— Mohan G Kshatriyan (@mohandreamer) December 4, 2021

Selvaraghavan responded to Mohan G.’s tweet saying that he is looking forward to this new journey.

Pleasure is all mine ! Looking forward to this exciting new journey . God bless https://t.co/A3X8WtizV8— selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) December 4, 2021

In replies to tweets, fans said that they are eager to see the collaboration between two directors who predominantly work in Tamil films.

Director Mohan G is known for making films on controversial issues. His last two films — Draupadi and Rudra Thandavam — kicked up controversies before becoming box office hits. The director has said that his upcoming film with Selvaraghavan will be based on a “major topical issue” happening in Cuddalore, Salem, and Coimbatore of Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on why he chose Selvaraghavan as a lead hero for his next film, Mohan G said, “When directors turn actors, they bring a new dimension as a performer. I needed a hero in Selvaraghavan sir’s age, and I like the look that he is currently sporting.”

Selvaraghavan is debuting as an actor with the upcoming film Saani Kaayidham, which is likely to premiere in February 2022.

