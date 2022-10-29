Filmmaker Shiv Kumar Khurana Dies Aged 83, Vindu Dara Singh Sends Condolences

Filmmaker Shiv Kumar Khurana died on Tuesday in Mumbai at the age of 83. He breathed his last at Brahmakumari Global Hospital in Mumbai due to an age-related illness. He is survived by his wife and two sons. For those who are unaware of Shiv Kumar Khurana, he has directed an array of popular films like Mitti Aur Sona, Jaalsaaz, Sone Ki Zanjeer and Hum Tum Aur Woh among others.

According to a report published in ETimes, his prayer meeting was held on Friday at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Four Bungalows, Andheri West in Mumbai.

Soon after the news broke out, several celebrities started pouring in their condolence messages. Television personality and actor Vindu Dara Singh also paid his heartfelt tribute to the director. “Wonderful soul may god give his family the strength to beat this irreplaceable loss,” Vindu tweeted.

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻wonderful soul may god give his family the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss 🙏🏻 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) October 27, 2022



Notably, Khurrana launched Vindu back in 1994 with Karan alongside Trishna Kanwar. However, he rose to fame in the entertainment industry after winning the third season of Bigg Boss.

If we look back in history, Khurrana not only launched Vindu but also believed that he was the first director to sign popular Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna as a hero. Vinod Khanna was popularly known for his roles as an antagonist in films back in the mid-90. The late actor caught the attention of the audience and critics with his impeccable acting chops in the blockbuster hit Mera Gaon Mera Desh where he essayed the role of a villain. In the same year, Khurrana signed him as the lead actor in Hum Tum Aur Woh.

Shiv Kumar Khurana also worked with Ashok Kumar, Vinod Mehra and Joy Mukherjee among many others. He directed at least 18 Hindi films. His last movie was Krishna Tere Desh Mein in 1999 which failed to mark its presence at the box office.

