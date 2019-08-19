Penning scathing criticism of the Union government’s move to remove special status in Jammu and Kashmir and enforce a communication blockade in the Valley, filmmaker Shonali Bose has said that she has been unable to contact her film’s actress, Zaira Wasim, for several days.

In a lengthy Instagram note, Bose called Wasim her "child" and her “baby” and also lashed out at the decision to split J&K into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Wasim has worked with Bose on the latter's The Sky is Pink, which releases later this year.

Sharing an image with Wasim, Bose wrote on Instagram, "#NotmyIndia. It has been two weeks since the unprecedented communication blockade of Jammu and Kashmir. My heart is heavy as the sky is dark over India’s democracy right now. My heart has always ached for the terrible human rights violations in the Valley - right from the times of the Congress government in the 90’s." (sic)

She continued, "The disappearances and killing of innocent youth is not new. Nor is the opening of fire on demonstrations. But this government has crossed every line with it’s draconian measures. I want to ask every Indian - every Bengali, Maharashtrian, Gujarati, Tamilian et al - how would you feel if your State was split overnight and converted into a Union Territory?" (sic)

Bose went on, "Leave Article 370 aside for a moment and answer that honestly. For me the shock and anger at this unconstitutional act is laced with sorrow at how our own people must be feeling in this part of our country. Feelings we can only imagine - as there is still a blackout!" (sic)

About not being able to contact Wasim, Bose continued, "On a personal level I have never known anyone before in the State. But now I have a child there. Zaira Wasim - the heart and soul of The Sky is Pink. I have known her and her family over one year - spent marvelous times with them in both Srinagar and Jammu. I was with them in Jammu just a day before this happened. Zaira was very worried that something terrible was afoot because of the sudden influx of massive troops. I reassured her not dreaming something so draconian and unprecedented could be carried out." (sic)

Concluding her statement, Bose wrote, "And since then I’m besides myself with worry at not being able to reach her. To give her strength at this difficult time. To wish them Eid Mubarak. I’m sure they couldn’t celebrate it. We parted with the promise to stay in touch every day. Echoing a promise she and her brother make to each other in the film in a brilliantly acted and moving scene. But I can’t reach my baby right now. #NotmyIndia." (sic)

Zaira Wasim was recently in news for her disassociation from Bollywood. After doing roles in films like Dangal (2016), Secret Superstar (2017) and Bose's The Sky is Pink, Wasim announced that she was quitting the film industry saying she was not happy with the line of work and that it interfered with her faith and religion.

