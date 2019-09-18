Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay No More, Here's Looking At Cult Movies by Ramsay Brothers

Shyam Ramsay of Ramsay Brothers fame passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 67. His nephew Amit Ramsay confirmed the news of his demise. The director died of pneumonia on Wednesday morning at a Mumbai hospital. One of seven brothers who moves to Mumbai post partition, the Ramsay Brothers ruled the horror genre in the 1970s by making low budget cult movies which gained mass popularity -- showing an ecclectic mix of horror and erotic. Notably, Shyam Ramsay directed "Darwaza", "Purana Mandir" and "Veerana".

Here are a few cult horror films made by the Ramsay brothers.

Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche (1972)

The Hindi horror classic directed by Tulsi Ramsay and Shyam Ramsay was a zombie flick, which saw the protagonist return as an undead to exact revenge upon his wife and her lover along with their uncle who killed him for his money. Surender Kumar played the role of the portagonist Rajvansh.

Darwaza (1978)

The film is a macabre monster story that sees a young boy coming back to his village and 'haveli' along with his fiance, only to be pulled into a vortex of familial curses and a monster out for blood. The protagonist’s role was played by Anil Dhawan.

Guest House (1980)

Christopher, a psychic with ability to contact spirits, goes to a remote village for conducting a seance. He stays in a guest house at the village, but is killed by the guest house owner who lusts after a valuable ring the psychic wore. He cuts his hand off for the ring and buries the corpse. However, the dead hand revives with evil power to avenge.

Veerana (1988)

With music by Bappi Lahiri, this Ramsay Brothers directorial saw Jasmin Dhunna lay Jasmin a young girl possessed by the spirit of a witch who goes on a killing spree in the jungles surrounding a village. The film also starred Hemant Birje and Sahila Chandha in pivotal roles and traces the journey of the protagonist's family as they try to get an upper hand on the murderous witch and kill her.

Purani Haveli (1989)

Another monster flick surrounding an old haveli, the film sees a young couple end up in a mansion that is tormented by an evil monster who has been trapped inside it by its own father. A macabre film with blood and gore, the film sees the monster being impaled by a cross and his body set ablaze ending his reign of terror once and for all.

