1-min read

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji Marries Bangladeshi Actress Mithila

The marriage took place in Srijit's south Kolkata flat in the precense of Rudraneel Ghosh, Jisshu Sengupta and Srijato.

IANS

Updated:December 7, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Rafiath Rashid Mithila Instagram
Image Courtesy: Rafiath Rashid Mithila Instagram

Noted film director Srijit Mukherji tied the knot with Bangladeshi actress-model-development worker Rafiath Rashid Mithila in a simple ceremony on Friday.

A small group of Bengali film personalities like Rudraneel Ghosh and Jisshu Sengupta, and poet Srijato were present at the function held at Srijit's south Kolkata flat.

Mithila wore a red jamdani saree, while Srijit was dressed in a black kurta and a red Nehru jacket.

The couple had been courting for quite some time and the buzz about their impending marriage was being heard for months.

Mithila, currently the head of Early Childhood Development Programme at the BRAC International, had married Bangladeshi musician Tahsan Rahman Khan in 2006. The couple got divorced in 2017. They have a daughter.

