Filmmaker Sudha Kongara Breaks Silence On Rumours About Directing Ratan Tata Biopic

Director Sudha Kongara is one of the highly revered filmmakers in the Tamil film industry. She has made a mark in Kollywood with films like Guru, Soorarai Pottru and Thangam from Paava Kadhaigal, among others. Now, over the past couple of weeks, speculations are rife that Sudha is all set to direct a biopic based on the life of renowned industrialist Ratan Tata.

However, the filmmaker recently rubbished these rumours in a note shared on Twitter. “I’m a huge admirer of Mr Ratan Tata. However, I have no intention of making his biopic at this moment. But thank you all for your interest in my next film! Soon!” wrote Sudha.

I’m a huge admirer of Mr. Ratan Tata. However I have no intention of making his biopic at this moment . But thank you all for your interest in my next film! Soon! 😊— Sudha Kongara (@Sudha_Kongara) December 3, 2022

Although fans were slightly disappointed, they expressed being curious to know about her next venture in the comments section of her tweet. A user commented about being excited about her upcoming gangster flick with Suriya by sharing a clip of the actor from Rakht Charitra 2.

Another fan shared some pictures from the untitled film’s set and wrote, “Eagerly waiting for the next collaboration with @Suriya_offl, mam. Bring the Gangster theme on the floor!”

Meanwhile, Sudha Kongara is currently busy working on the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, with Akshay Kumar reprising Suriya’s role. Starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru was based on the life of Air Deccan founder and retired Captain of the Indian Army, GR Gopinath. The critically acclaimed film won five awards, including Best Feature Film and Best Screenplay at the 68th National Film Awards. Besides Suriya and Aparna, Paresh Rawal, Prakash Belawadi and many others played prominent roles in the original film.

In other news, several reports suggest that Sudha will also be directing a female-centric film. Keerthy Suresh is said to be approached to play the protagonist in the film.

