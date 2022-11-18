Filmmaker Vijay Milton To Make Acting Debut In Tamil Cinema With Karthi’s Japan

Karthi is basking in immense love from audiences across the country for delivering three back-to-back blockbusters – Kaithi, Ponniyin Selvan: 1 and Sardar. After three consecutive successes, the Viruman actor is said to have received a host of film offers. However, after Sardar, Karthi will next be seen in Japan, written and directed by Raju Murugan.

The project is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. Recently, the makers kicked off Japan’s production with a customary puja ceremony. And, a streak of pictures from the event was also shared by the production house on Twitter. “Delighted to announce that @Karthi_Offl starrer #Japan pooja happened today, need all your love,” tweeted Dream Warrior Pictures.

Now, according to the latest development related to Japan, Kadugu director Vijay Milton is all set to join the cast of the upcoming film. If these reports are true, then Japan will mark Vijay’s debut as an actor. It has been reported that the filmmaker will play a cop in the Karthi-starrer. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet awaited.

A few days ago, Karthi unveiled the first look poster of the Raju Murugan directorial on Twitter. In the poster, the Kollywood actor is seen rocking a quirky avatar. “Excited to start this journey of a quirky guy! #Japan – Made in India,” read Karthi’s humourous tweet.

Excited to start this journey of a quirky guy! #Japan - Made in India.#JapanFirstLook pic.twitter.com/gBStwdetkY— Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) November 14, 2022

The glimpse features Karthi in a funky look, which indicates that his character may have a fascination for luxury items. From the poster, it also seems like he will essay the role of a wealthy youngster in Japan. Besides Karthi, the upcoming thriller film will star Anu Emmanuel as the female lead. And, GV Prakash has been roped in to score its music. Further details about the supporting cast, crew, plot and release date remain undisclosed as of yet.

