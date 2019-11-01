Take the pledge to vote

Filmmaker Vipul Shah Denies Being Duped of Rs 5 Crore

Several media outlets recently reported that a case was registered against three persons for allegedly cheating Shah and his business partner of Rs 5 crore by luring them into investing.

IANS

November 1, 2019
Filmmaker Vipul Shah Denies Being Duped of Rs 5 Crore
Film producer Vipul Shah. (File photo)

Bollywood producer-director Vipul Shah has denied reports that he has been duped of Rs 5 crore. Several media outlets recently reported that a case was registered against three persons for allegedly cheating Shah and his business partner of Rs 5 crore by luring them into investing in 'iridium business'.

Refuting all such reports, the Namastey London director said, "I was extremely surprised to read the news item published in various media portals of me being duped of Rs 5 crore in Iridium scam. I wish to place on record that the news is completely baseless and untrue and has nothing to do with me. I deny the story in its entirety."

Unconfirmed reports said the person who has been duped happens to be some one else, but also has the name Vipul Shah, and hence the confusion arose.

On the film front, Vipul Shah's latest project was Namaste England, which features Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

