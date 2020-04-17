MOVIES

Filmmakers Ekta Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari And Others Invite A One-Minute Film On Lockdown

The initiative is calling out for one-minute mobile video entries from people across the country. The ones participating have to make a film on the topics: 'The good side of quarantine', 'hum honge kamyaab', 'innovative lockdown tales', 'let's follow the safety norms', 'help, care and concern in lockdown' and 'thank you our frontline heroes'.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 11:11 AM IST
Renowned directors and producers, including Ekta Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari, Aanand L Rai, Sajid Nadiadwala, Dinesh Vijan and Mahaveer Jain, have come together for #IndiaLetsMakeAFilm initiative, to inspire people to make inspiring one-minute films on mobile phones amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The initiative is calling out for one-minute mobile video entries from people across the country. The ones participating have to make a film on the topics: 'The good side of quarantine', 'hum honge kamyaab', 'innovative lockdown tales', 'let's follow the safety norms', 'help, care and concern in lockdown' and 'thank you our frontline heroes'.

Sharing news of the initiative, filmmaker Karan Johar lauded the industry members.

He tweeted: "Glad to present this amazing initiative by my friends #IndiaLetsMakeAFilm Make 1 minute inspiring film on ur mobile while staying home #ChangeWithin. What's amazing is that these films made at home will encourage the spirit of India."



The entries have to be in before April 21 and the winning films will be released on social media platforms.

The initiative is promoted by Change within initiative, along with Mukesh Chhabra , Montoo Bassi and Maulik Bhagat.

