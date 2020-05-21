Filmmakers Getting Calls from OTT Platforms to Cut Budgets, Says Bamfaad Producer

Bamfaad was one of the earliest films to release on OTT due to shutdown of cinema theatres amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and according to producer Pradeep Kumar, it was a great decision.

"When we were making 'Bamfaad' we had kept all options open. It was a timely decision that we took which has been beneficial for all. We haven't incurred any loss and, yes, we feel it was a wise decision to release on OTT. Theatres are going to be shut for some time and waiting for it will not be wise. As makers, our investment are at stake and no one will bear the cost incurred on investment," Kumar told IANS.

Bamfaad, which features Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal and actors Vijay Varma, Jatin Sarna among others, is currently streaming on ZEE5.

Kumar also spoke about how things won't be same anymore post lockdown.

"I am sure there will be pay cuts. Producers are getting calls from OTT platforms OTT and broadcasters to cut budgets. Things are going to be different and every one will need to adapt accordingly.

"We are all discussing what will be the best way to begin shooting, keeping all safety measures in mind," he added.

Bamfaad was presented by Anurag Kashyap.

