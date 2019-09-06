Take the pledge to vote

Filmmakers Have Formed Perception About Sardars That They'll Only Be Funny, Says Manjot Singh

Dream Girl stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Manjot Singh and Nushrat Bharucha.

Soheib Ahsan | News18.com

Updated:September 6, 2019, 9:03 AM IST
Filmmakers Have Formed Perception About Sardars That They'll Only Be Funny, Says Manjot Singh
Image courtesy: Twitter
Films have grown and become bigger than they used to be in the past. Their elements and focus have also shifted in these years. These days people often measure a character's importance by their appearance in the film's trailer. This is not something that Dream Girl actor Manjot Singh worries about.

In a recent interview with News18, he opened up about his role in the upcoming movie. Addressing his bare presence in the trailer he said, "I'm actually very happy that they barely showed me in the trailer because if they do them audiences in the theatre know what to expect and they do not laugh. In this film, I have a lot of fun scenes so people are still not ready for that and will definitely get a surprise."

Talking about his character, Singh revealed that his and Ayushmann Khurrana's character are childhood friends. This is why Khurrana's character always comes to him first-- be it a celebration or a problem. Singh also expressed his pleasure at having the chance to work with Khurrana as well as Annu Kapoor, Akash Bannerjee and many others.

Despite having all this fun, the road is not smooth for Manjot Singh. The actor has often failed to bag serious roles only because he is a sardar. The reason he stated was the perception that has been created in Bollywood that a sardar can only perform humorous roles.

He said, "I have noticed that filmmakers have formed a perception about us. In fact not just them but even the audience has formed this perception that if he a sardar then he will only be funny, nothing else. When i told my family after getting my first role in Oye Lucky, they congratulated me but said not to play a role that insults sardars. This is why i accept situational comedy but not roles that create comedy by making fun of a sardar."

Singh, however, has had success in playing a partially serious role. He recently appeared in the second episode of the Indian webseries, Made in Heaven. In the episode, Singh played the role of a groom with a personality different than his usual characters. For the role he was directly cast and did not have to go through any auditions. Singh claimed that people loved his role and texted him personally to congratulate him for playing a new avatar.

Singh states that his main focus in Bollywood is to change the perception that revolves around sardars.

