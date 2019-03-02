English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Producers Hurrying to Register Patriotic Titles 'Not New', Daniel Craig Celebrates 51st Birthday
Kartik Aaryan's 'Luka Chuppi' becomes his biggest opening film till now, designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae turns school gymnasium into catwalk & more from the world of films & fashion.
Kartik Aaryan's 'Luka Chuppi' becomes his biggest opening film till now, designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae turns school gymnasium into catwalk & more from the world of films & fashion.
The recent developments in the Indo-Pak situation, triggered by the February 14 terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama district that killed 40 CRPF soldiers, has had several producers vying for titles like Abhinandan, Pulwama and The Air Strike. Josh is High and Surgical Strike are some of the patriotic titles that have already been registered. However, Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) secretary, Anil Nagrath, told News18 there is hardly anything new or novel about it.
Daniel Craig is celebrating his 51st birth anniversary today and we take a comprehensive look at some of the best scenes from the four James Bond films that he has featured in till now. He can be credited with successfully rebooting the franchise for the new generation, and no one can claim otherwise.
There's lots to choose from when it comes to watching web content this week. There's MX PLayer's and TVF's sit-com I'mMature and also our weekly list of Streaming Now to help you choose from. Grab your bucket of homemade popcorn and start streaming, we say.
Luka Chuppi, a small-town-based rom-com has released this week. Kartik Aaryan, who has till now been associated with sleeper hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu..., has come into his own with his latest release. Not just that, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Luka Chuppi has also broken the record for Kartik's biggest opener, which was Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 up until now.
This and more from the world of entertainment and lifestyle follow.
Registering a title for a film is easier than making a film. In the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and India's retaliation in the form of aerial strikes in POK, there was a flurry of people, who lined up outside organisations to register for titles of the films that might get inspired in the wake of the event.
From Casino Royale to Spectre, Daniel Craig has taken on the role of James Bond like a natural. However, when he was casted for the role in 2006, there were major apprehensions about him being 'too blonde' or 'too short' to convincingly fill in Bond's shoes. He proved the detractors wrong and emerged as the new and apt face of the Bond franchise by offering the character with both vulnerability and cruelty.
March 8 will be observed as International Women's Day and streaming services are lining up content to celebrate the occasion. Read our weekly Streaming Now list to know more.
MX Player has collaborated with The Viral Fever and together they have come up with I'mMature, a sit-com that focuses on dilemmas of school life. Read our review of I'mMature before you stream it.
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi has opened better and bigger than not only Kartik's previous films but has also beaten Alia Bhatt's Raazi, Rajkummar Rao's Stree and Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho in terms of day 1 collection.
Paris Fashion Week is underway and designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae turned a school gymnasium into a catwalk, while he presented women’s winter wardrobes in a kaleidoscope of colours. Design prints came in abstract patterns with geometric shapes and swirls, which Miyamae said were inspired by everyday sensations.
