Films are the Most Important Form of Communication, Not Social Media, Says Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan shared that he considers his movies and shows as being the most important form of communication, rather than social media posts and tweets.

Known to stay away from controversy or a war of words, Aamir revealed that he remains in his "own world half the time," and thus is less active or communicative on social media platforms. The actor made his Instagram debut only in 2018.

Referring to his films and shows, he said, "For me, that’s the most important form of communication. Whether it’s through my films or (TV show) Satyameva Jayate or through Paani Foundation, the communication that I do through my work is what counts.”

While, he admits about not being regular when it comes to posting a picture on Instagram or tweeting over something, and doing so once in a while, he also said he keeps himself abreast with the audience reaction on his posts. The actor who is currently shooting for his Christmas 2020 release Lal Singh Chaddha said that he does read the comments occasionally, "Especially, around my film’s release, I definitely do because I want to know what people feel about the film and my character. That’s the time when I go and particularly look for what people are saying."

Aamir said he turns a blind eye to the social media trolling and is not bothered by it. “If someone is just making fun of me or attacking me for no reason, I don’t bother. Aise hi arbitrary log negative bol rahe hain, usse mujhse kucch farak nahi padta aur main uss par repond bhi nahi karta,” he said.

The Dangal actor shared that he takes constructive criticism seriously as that helps him to "learn as an actor and a creative person."

He added, "When people appreciate my work, it makes me feel nice. I understand what they’ve understood in the film, how they’ve perceived the character; they describe it and it’s a happy feeling that my work connected with them. Even at times when people say they don’t like my work and describe what they didn’t like, it helps me to improve myself. So, I am all for sensible criticism.”

