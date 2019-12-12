Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Films Become Monotonous After a Certain Point, Says Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Netflix's film Ghost Stories in Zoya Akhtar's film. Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee are also part of the project.

IANS

Updated:December 12, 2019, 7:25 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Films Become Monotonous After a Certain Point, Says Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Netflix's film Ghost Stories in Zoya Akhtar's film. Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee are also part of the project.

One-film-old Janhvi Kapoor says working in films can become monotonous after a certain point of time. Janhvi will next be seen in the Netflix original film, Ghost Stories, a horror anthology featuring four stories directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, and Karan Johar. She features in Zoya's segment and says that she had an enjoyable experience working in the project.

"I have recently done a short film for Netflix and I had a very enjoyable experience working on it. It feels good to work in a short film because mostly we do a film's shoot over 50 to 60 days. It becomes very monotonous after a certain point. In a short film, however, you go in with a lot of energy and the shoot is over quickly, without distractions. In feature films, most of the time you have to juggle between two to three shoots unlike a short film where you get the chance to finish shooting at one," noted Janhvi, at a special screening of a short film named "Sepia" along with the film's director Archit Kumar.

In the Zoya Akhtar segment of Ghost Stories, Janhvi features alongside Vijay Varma and Raghubir Yadav.

The quartet that directs Ghost Stories has collaborated twice before -- on Bombay Talkies (2013) and Lust Stories (2018).

On the Bollywood front, Janhvi will be seen Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afza and Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 next year.

Asked how she looks forward to 2020, she said, "I am very excited and I am going to visit temples every day to seek blessings of God."

The gossip grapevine linked her name with Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter while the two young actors were working in Dhadak. Asked if she plans to have a romantic gateway with anyone for New Year's Eve, she said with a laugh: "Why romantic? With whom I should go? There should be someone to have romance, right?"

Ghost Stories is co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua and is scheduled to release on Netflix on January 1, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram