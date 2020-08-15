MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Films Can't Alter Reality But Can Steer Conversation, Says Pankaj Tripathi

Films Can't Alter Reality But Can Steer Conversation, Says Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi talks about how films have the ability to steer a conversation that will subsequently change mindsets.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: August 15, 2020, 8:50 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Pankaj Tripathi says films cannot entirely alter reality but can steer a conversation that will subsequently change mindsets, systematically and over time.

In his latest release "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", Pankaj plays a father who is also a feminist of sorts. The film, directed by Sharan Sharma, stars Janhvi Kapoor in the title role.

The actor always wanted to focus on a film like "Gunjan Saxena" -- a tale of empowerment that aims to inspire young girls to strive harder to fulfil their dreams.

"There was this beautiful line in the film that said -- Plane ladka udaaye ya ladki... dono ko pilot hi kehte hain'. In a beautiful simple line, the film and its story simply smashed years of set gender roles. Being a father to a daughter myself, the story shifted something within me. I want more fathers to be like Anuj Saxena (his character) and more daughters to be like Gunjan," he said.

The father of a 14-year-old daughter, Pankaj says the film reminded him of several stories of his female colleagues, acquaintances, even people in his family.

"I drew a lot from my own experiences for this film and kept recounting every instance of sacrifice I have seen women make to fit into gender normative roles assigned by the patriarchal society. Yes, probably films can't entirely alter reality but they can steer a conversation that will subsequently change mindsets, systematically and over a prolonged period of time," he concluded.

Next Story
Loading