Films Need to be Reinvented to Catch Up with the Web Space, Says Tisca Chopra
Tisca Chopra will next be seen alongside Ronit Roy in Hotstar’s original show Hostages, which has been directed by Sudhir Mishra.
Image: Instagram/Tisca Chopra
Actress Tisca Chopra, who is making her digital debut with web series Hostages and also gearing up for her directorial venture in Bollywood, says high-quality production and content in the web space is keeping filmmakers on their toes to deliver good cinema.
"The way the web space is booming, films have to be reinvented by the makers. In the web space, makers are not looking for a hero-heroine story. They are looking for stories that are engaging," Tisca told IANS.
Bollywood, said the Taare Zameen Par actress, is still chasing a formula. "The big change is that, in recent times, none of those formula films have worked well at the box office. Rather, films like Badhaai Ho, Stree and recently The Tashkent Files earned good reviews and considerably good business. That way, I think digital entertainment is changing the face of cinema," she remarked.
Tisca, who has worked in films and television, feels there is a dire need for filmmakers to reorient themselves to cater to an audience that is well exposed to good storytelling. "If filmmakers won't up their game, it will be difficult for them to pull the audience to the theatres," she said.
However, she added, "No one will deny the fact that a film has its own charm...watching a film sitting in a dark room, on a big screen, is really an experience."
In Hostages, directed by Sudhir Mishra, Tisca shares screen space with actors Ronit Roy, Parvin Dabas, Aashim Gulati and Anangsha Biswas. She plays a doctor named Mira Anand in the show, which will begin streaming on Hotstar from May 31.
Tisca will also be seen in the Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good News. Talking about playing character roles in commercial cinema, Tisca said, "I really don't look at any character that way... it has to interest me. Of course, when it is a lead role, it's meatier. But Karan (Johar; Good News' producer) has to offer me such a role."
Apart from acting, Tisca has also tried her hand at production and backed the award-winning short film Chutney. Stating that short film is quite an interesting space where the idea or the story is the key, Tisca said, "Since making a short film does not require a lot of money, it is comparatively easy to make."
On Chutney, she said, "I had a certain amount of money and I decided to put it (in the project). I also got a friend and partner Rasika (actress Rasika Dugal) who also put equal amount of money."
"When we started looking for someone ready to buy the film, we got a buyer who gave us six times the budget. Maybe we were lucky. In a short film, therefore, one has to get an idea, which is saleable. As feature film involves a lot of money, it's a little tough."
On her plans to direct a feature film, Tisca said, "We have just finished scripting. We are going to the next level of casting and other processes. Let us hope it's not difficult. But even if it is, we will do it," she said.
