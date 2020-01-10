Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Films of the Decade: Why Gully Boy Represents the Year 2019 in Hindi Cinema

Skillfully evoking the gritty texture and soul of the Dharavi slums, Gully Boy is a passionate drama shot with fluency and style.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:January 10, 2020, 5:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Films of the Decade: Why Gully Boy Represents the Year 2019 in Hindi Cinema
Skillfully evoking the gritty texture and soul of the Dharavi slums, Gully Boy is a passionate drama shot with fluency and style.

With Gully Boy, director Zoya Akhtar brought hip hop and street rap out of Mumbai's underbelly and introduced it into mainstream cinema. It is an explosively entertaining musical that raps home truths about class, gender and religion divides, telling an underdog story that sticks to formula, yet resonates with an undeniably real energy and touch.

It cracked open a way of seeing a rapper's life in a place like Dharavi that would have ripple effects for decades. Focusing on the life of one gully rapper, Murad (Ranveer Singh), by tracing his growth from his senior year in college, Gully Boy is a portrait of minute-by-minute inevitable struggle and hardships that he must endure to move closer to his goal.

Murad has always dreamed of being a famous rapper and sharing his grooves with the world. Just when it seems that such a fantasy is hopeless, he chances upon MC Sher (Siddhant Chaturvedi), who introduces him to the underground rap scene and motivates him to let the volcano inside him erupt. Their encounter incites his desire to pursue his musical goal and embrace a second chance at life.

The best part about the movie is that there is very little time devoted to feeling sorry for these characters. MC Sher is not a particularly likeable gentleman, but he has infectious energy and strength and the people in his life have faith in him. Only through him is Murad able to shine brighter. Together they channel their fury into the beats of Naezy and Divine.

Skillfully evoking the gritty texture and soul of the Dharavi slums, Gully Boy is a passionate drama shot with fluency and style. The film, written by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, also digs deeper, examining how rap music struck a chord with many who felt alienated and marginalised in India, left behind by a classist and casteist society. Vibrant, powerful tracks like Apna Time Aayega, Mere Gully Mein and especially Azadi pointed political commentaries meant to rattle the establishment and the privileged, and attack the systemic inequality.

Moreover, Akhtar marvelously manages to balance gritty realism against creative aspirations as we dive head first into a set up rarely seen on screen.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram