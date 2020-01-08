Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Films of the Decade: Why Newton Represents the Year 2017 in Hindi Cinema

The best part about Newton is that it doesn't house our greatest ideals about our democracy. Instead, the film boldly examines each and every process that finally leads to it.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:January 8, 2020, 7:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Films of the Decade: Why Newton Represents the Year 2017 in Hindi Cinema
Image: Youtube/ A still from Newton trailer

In 2017, Amit Masurkar's Newton made a bold statement by putting spotlight on India's imperfect electoral system and its vulnerabilities. There are so many scenes and dialogues that stick with you from Masurkar's biting political satire as their themes can easily find relevance in the times we live in.

The best part about the movie is that it doesn't house our greatest ideals about our democracy. Instead, the film boldly examines each and every process that finally leads to it.

Newton is an earnest, right-minded, consistently unsurprising movie about an idealistic government clerk, Nutan Kumar (Rajkummar Rao), who sets out on a mission to conduct free and fair elections in a Naxal-affected area of Chhattisgarh only to find himself bucking an entire system, including the administration that appointed him to his job.

The local tribal inhabitants are clueless about the voting process, let alone contesting candidates. In fact, some think they will earn money by voting. To an extent, Newton is a political film of extremes -- Nutan aka Newton must fight everyone to get his point of view across.

The opposition he comes up against ranges from the Maoists, CRPF Assistant Commandant Atma Singh, played by the incredibly talented Pankaj Tripathi, and sometimes his own escort team. Corrupt practices cannot be condoned amongst the government officials, the CRPF or the electoral team and that point of view makes Rao's Newton very unpopular.

Also Read | Films of the Decade: Why Pink Represents the Year 2016 in Hindi Cinema

He basically can't see the middle ground while fighting against a tide of institutionalised corruption that goes all the way to the top. However, perhaps the most striking moments of the film come when Newton ends up becoming the loser in his righteous battle as he eventually compromises his morals to accomplish his purpose. Yet, he can't stop flaunting his unabashed idealism. Take this scene for example: Newton holds the security force at gunpoint to allow villagers to cast their votes, but refuses to put down the gun even after they are done voting because there are still two minutes to the official close of voting hours.

Through Newton, Masurkar brilliantly depicts whether our idealism is realistic or desirable in the long run for those we wish to help. And, whether idealism is all we need and adopt to bring about the change in the society. It also highlights how often the tribal communities pay a brutal price for a government's agenda by being deprived of basic fundamental and legal rights.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram