Films That Essayed the Lives of Encounter Specialists

On Friday morning, the news surfaces that all four people accused of the brutal gang-rape and murder of the 26-year-old doctor in Hyderabad were killed in an encounter by the police when they were taken to the spot of the murder and tried to escape. The police had to open fire, killing all four accused.

While some people are talking about the need to go through a proper justice system, others are expressing their joy on the fast delivery of justice, congratulating the Telangana Police. Inspector-General of Cyberabad Police V C Sajjanar, the officer-in-charge of the said encounter has been hailed as a hero for his swift action against the rapists, who tried to flee by snatching the weapons from the policemen. The IPS officer has also previously shot down three people accused of harassing and attacking a woman by throwing acid on her in 2008.

Police encounters have found a place in films, with lives and adventures of encounter specialists like Daya Nayak and DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav dramatised in films. Here is a look at a few films that show risky encounter operations carried out by the police.

Golimaar: Golimaar is a 2010 Indian Telugu-language action film about an encounter specialist who gets framed and branded as a gangster by corrupt officials. This film saw Gopichand as Gangaraam, who kills more than a hundred criminals but is framed by corrupt officials so he seeks revenge by eliminating them instead.

Aagadu: This is a Telugu film released in 2014 and directed by Srinu Vaitla, featuring Mahesh Babu as 'Encounter' Shankar, a police officer known for killing criminals. He gets transferred to a village ruled by a dangerous criminal. It shows the efforts of the honest policeman in bringing down the gangster, played by Sonu Sood, which ends with an encounter.

Visaranaai: This is a Tamil crime-thriller released in 215 about a group of immigrants that is tortured to plead guilty to a crime they did not commit. When a police officer sets them free, they agree to help him but instead step into the dark world of corruption and personal vendetta. Unlike the aforementioned stories, this film deals with fake encounters.

Risk: Risk is a 2007 Hindi film starring Randeep Hooda, Vinod Khanna and Tanushree Dutta. The film is about a police officer, who starts encountering a big underworld Mafia's henchmen to bring his empire down. However, in the process, he is framed for the attempted murder of a politician and bribery. The film deals with how the policeman tries hard to make a case against the gangster but in vain because of the corruption in the system.

Ab Tak Chappan: This Hindi film starring Nana Patekar is reported to be inspired by Mumbai's famous encounter specialist Daya Nayak. The 2004 film has often been said to be one of the best encounter cop films in Bollywood. The film shows an honest encounter cop who is known for his high score (56) of killing criminals, who faces the wrath of dangerous gangsters who kills his wife. The film then shows how the officer takes revenge.

