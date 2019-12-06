Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
3-min read

Films That Essayed the Lives of Encounter Specialists

Filmmakers have always been fascinated by the lives of cops, especially the trigger happy ones. Here is taking a look at such films in the wake of the Telangana encounter case.

News18.com

Updated:December 6, 2019, 5:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Films That Essayed the Lives of Encounter Specialists
Filmmakers have always been fascinated by the lives of cops, especially the trigger happy ones. Here is taking a look at such films in the wake of the Telangana encounter case.

On Friday morning, the news surfaces that all four people accused of the brutal gang-rape and murder of the 26-year-old doctor in Hyderabad were killed in an encounter by the police when they were taken to the spot of the murder and tried to escape. The police had to open fire, killing all four accused.

While some people are talking about the need to go through a proper justice system, others are expressing their joy on the fast delivery of justice, congratulating the Telangana Police. Inspector-General of Cyberabad Police V C Sajjanar, the officer-in-charge of the said encounter has been hailed as a hero for his swift action against the rapists, who tried to flee by snatching the weapons from the policemen. The IPS officer has also previously shot down three people accused of harassing and attacking a woman by throwing acid on her in 2008.

Police encounters have found a place in films, with lives and adventures of encounter specialists like Daya Nayak and DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav dramatised in films. Here is a look at a few films that show risky encounter operations carried out by the police.

Golimaar: Golimaar is a 2010 Indian Telugu-language action film about an encounter specialist who gets framed and branded as a gangster by corrupt officials. This film saw Gopichand as Gangaraam, who kills more than a hundred criminals but is framed by corrupt officials so he seeks revenge by eliminating them instead.

Aagadu: This is a Telugu film released in 2014 and directed by Srinu Vaitla, featuring Mahesh Babu as 'Encounter' Shankar, a police officer known for killing criminals. He gets transferred to a village ruled by a dangerous criminal. It shows the efforts of the honest policeman in bringing down the gangster, played by Sonu Sood, which ends with an encounter.

Visaranaai: This is a Tamil crime-thriller released in 215 about a group of immigrants that is tortured to plead guilty to a crime they did not commit. When a police officer sets them free, they agree to help him but instead step into the dark world of corruption and personal vendetta. Unlike the aforementioned stories, this film deals with fake encounters.

Risk: Risk is a 2007 Hindi film starring Randeep Hooda, Vinod Khanna and Tanushree Dutta. The film is about a police officer, who starts encountering a big underworld Mafia's henchmen to bring his empire down. However, in the process, he is framed for the attempted murder of a politician and bribery. The film deals with how the policeman tries hard to make a case against the gangster but in vain because of the corruption in the system.

Ab Tak Chappan: This Hindi film starring Nana Patekar is reported to be inspired by Mumbai's famous encounter specialist Daya Nayak. The 2004 film has often been said to be one of the best encounter cop films in Bollywood. The film shows an honest encounter cop who is known for his high score (56) of killing criminals, who faces the wrath of dangerous gangsters who kills his wife. The film then shows how the officer takes revenge.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram