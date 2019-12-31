Films to Binge-watch on 2020 New Year’s Eve

This new year's eve if you plan to stay away from parties and are preferring to make the most of your day at your place, listed below are some of the mood-lifting films you can binge-watch.

The Holiday (Netflix)

What makes it a quintessential New Year’s Eve movie is its charming rendition of each of the characters’ story centred upon overcoming vulnerabilities. Touching upon friendships, platonic relationships, this Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz starrer is an utter joy to watch and re-watch.

New Year’s Eve (Netflix and Hotstar)

A perfect watch on the day, New Year's Eve is an ensemble movie weaved with multiple stories. Capturing the festive flavour, promising happy endings and a mesmerizing cast, this is certainly a feel-good, rom-com to melt your heart away.

Sleepless In Seattle (Netflix)

This Oscar-nominated, hit romantic comedy starring the evergreen Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan infuses a warm, fuzzy feeling with the duo’s onscreen chemistry. What adds to the film’s charm is an 8-year-old’s innocence and persistence to find his father love.

Bridget Jones’ Diary (Amazon Prime Video)

Colin Firth, Hugh Grant and Renee Zellweger starrer is a classic romantic comedy based on Helen Fielding’s novel. What makes it an ultimate New Year’s Eve movie are the knockout performances of the stars, swoony romance and relatable woes of feisty, zesty, single-women-in-their-30s. Encompassing the yearning and ecstasy of being single over a period of time, this movie is light, fun, spirited, festive to its core.

Martian (Hotstar)

Based on Andy Weir’s best-selling novel, Martian is a sci-fi space thriller with a remarkable story of a stranded NASA astronaut’s optimism, courage, determination in the face of extreme despair in another planet. This fascinating movie re-instilling hope is a must-watch for anyone.

Tumbbad (Amazon Prime Video)

A lovely yet invigorating movie layered with metaphors and strong visuals, Tumbbad is a psychological horror flick. Addressing greed infused with a supernatural entity, this period film creates a surreal illusion, evokes strongest bonds with the audience, thereby making it a complete entertainer.

The Great Gatsby (Amazon Prime Video)

This Baz Luhrmann directorial, based on Francis Scott Fitzgerald’s novel, captures the New Year spirit like nothing else. Showcasing grand parties, lavish feasts, awesome locales, interspersed with love, dejection, this Leonardo DiCaprio movie is a perfect festive watch.

The Pursuit of Happyness (Amazon Prime Video, Netflix)

Will Smith essaying the role of a struggling salesman in this movie will certainly serve as an inspirational story that will win your heart. It is an autobiographical film that needs to be watched not only to draw courage but also to marvel at simplicity and endearing performances.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.