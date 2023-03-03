Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker’s personal and professional life has always been a topic of discussion. Be it for her tweets and remarks on social media or for depicting bold and flawed female characters in films, Swara always has something interesting up her sleeves to serve gossip mongers. When the entire B-town was buzzing with Athiya Shetty- KL Rahul and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding, Swara Bhasker secretly tied the knot with social activist Fahad Ahmad Khan in February. Recently, the 34-year-old shared a sneak peek of her bedroom from her nuptial night aka “suhaag raat” on social media. Don’t believe us? Have a look.

In a series of now-disappeared Instagram stories, Swara shared a picture of the well-decorated bedroom. The photo is now being widely circulated on social media. Along with the picture, she also penned a short, hilarious note for her mother, who made all the arrangements. She wrote, “Mom making sure I have a filmy Suhaag Raat!”

The snap captured an ornately decorated bedroom, with rose petals and other flower garlands. Some rose petals were beautifully placed on the white bedsheet, others were used to adorn the four-poster bed. Some white and red flower petals were also seen scattered in an orderly fashion on the wooden floor.

Hain aisa bhi hota hai kya 😂#swarabhaskar pic.twitter.com/36xj6uTu04— stay peaceful (@staypeaceful__) March 2, 2023

Home decor stylist Priyanka Yadav, who was assigned to decorate the bedroom, also shared the same picture on her now-deleted Instagram stories. Crediting Swara’s mother Ira Bhaskar for the idea she wrote, “Hahaha I love it!!” Later, Swara re-shared the post on her Instagram handle.

Swara Bhasker had already registered a court marriage on January 6 this year under the Special Marriage Act. She took her fans by surprise after dropping a slew of wedding pictures on February 16, announcing her marriage. She steered clear of an opulent wedding, opting for a more simplistic one. On February 17, she shared that on her big day, she wore her mother’s saree and her jewellery.

So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour 🙂 and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageActNow to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi ♥️✨@theUdayB pic.twitter.com/YwLS5ARbj4— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023

The slew of pictures captured her sharing a warm hug with her husband Fahad and posing for clicks with the entire family. She danced her heart out on the day, sporting a beaming smile.

Swara Bhasker was last seen in the Kamal Pandey-directorial film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar.

