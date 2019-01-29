Final Cast of Vivek Oberoi's Modi Biopic Announced, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Join Movie

The makers of the upcoming biopic PM Narendra Modi have announced the final cast which includes names like Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan and Barkha Bisht Sengupta.Other talents who are part of the project are Boman Irani, Darshan Kumar, Akshat R. Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar.Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will be playing the title role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."A solid star cast with talented actors is the base of an effective cinematic experience. With PM Narendra Modi, we have got actors who are not just experienced but are also the right mix for a prestigious project like a biopic on Mr Narendra Modi. I am excited at the prospect of having such a talented cast and to work with them along with Omung," Producer Sandip Ssingh said in a statement.PM Narendra Modi will traverse the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as Chief Minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 election and finally being nominated as the Prime Minister of India.The biopic will be shot extensively in Gujarat and across locations within the country.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.