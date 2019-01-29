English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Final Cast of Vivek Oberoi's Modi Biopic Announced, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Join Movie
Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan and Barkha Bisht Sengupta have joined Vivek Oberoi in the new biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan and Barkha Bisht Sengupta have joined Vivek Oberoi in the new biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The makers of the upcoming biopic PM Narendra Modi have announced the final cast which includes names like Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan and Barkha Bisht Sengupta.
Other talents who are part of the project are Boman Irani, Darshan Kumar, Akshat R. Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar.
Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will be playing the title role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"A solid star cast with talented actors is the base of an effective cinematic experience. With PM Narendra Modi, we have got actors who are not just experienced but are also the right mix for a prestigious project like a biopic on Mr Narendra Modi. I am excited at the prospect of having such a talented cast and to work with them along with Omung," Producer Sandip Ssingh said in a statement.
PM Narendra Modi will traverse the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as Chief Minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 election and finally being nominated as the Prime Minister of India.
The biopic will be shot extensively in Gujarat and across locations within the country.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Other talents who are part of the project are Boman Irani, Darshan Kumar, Akshat R. Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar.
Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will be playing the title role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"A solid star cast with talented actors is the base of an effective cinematic experience. With PM Narendra Modi, we have got actors who are not just experienced but are also the right mix for a prestigious project like a biopic on Mr Narendra Modi. I am excited at the prospect of having such a talented cast and to work with them along with Omung," Producer Sandip Ssingh said in a statement.
PM Narendra Modi will traverse the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as Chief Minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 election and finally being nominated as the Prime Minister of India.
The biopic will be shot extensively in Gujarat and across locations within the country.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fyre Review: Netflix Takes Us On A Thrilling Ride To A Fake Party
- Four More Shots Please! Review: A Mess that Struggles to Find its Central Theme
- Aquaman Earns a Billion, Surpasses The Dark Night Rises to Become Highest Grossing DC Movie
- Sara Ali Khan Spills Beans on Her Personal Life, Reveals Veer Pahariya is the 'Only One I've Dated'
- Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Featuring Aishwarya, SRK, Alia Celebrates Glamour of Bollywood
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results