Final Trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Drops; Check It Out

Warner Bros. has unleashed the final trailer for the next film to come in the "Harry Potter" universe: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.The highly-anticipated flick -- set to bow in theatres next month -- is the sequel to Fantastic beasts and Where to Find Them and sees Eddie Redmayne reprise his role as magizoologist Newt Scamander -- this time tasked with a mission by none other than a young Professor Dumbledore (played by Jude Law).The opening of the two-minute, 23-second trailer shows the two talking secretly about a plan to hunt down Gellert Grindelwald (played by Johnny Depp) -- an evil wizard hell bent on taking over the world."The wizarding and non-wizarding worlds have been at peace for over a century," Dumbledore tells Scamander in the new footage. "Grindelwald wants to see that peace destroyed.""You want me to hunt him down? To kill him?" Scamander asks. Dumbledore then reveals to Scamander: "I cannot move against Grindelwald. It has to be you."The following moments show flashes of Scamander scouring the streets of Paris, inter-spliced with dynamic and magical action scenes -- and one in particular which is inextricably connected the "Harry Potter" chronicles.That moment in the clip comes when Ezra Miller's Credence Barebone is seen hissing the name "Nagini" as new cast member Claudia Kim bends backwards to transform into a snake -- a reference to the snake that belonged to Lord Voldemort, and was also a vital 'horcrux' in the "Harry Potter" films (via NME).Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald arrives to theaters on November 18.(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)