Finally! Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wrap Brahmastra After 5 Years, Ayan Mukerji Locks Release Date

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally wrapped the filming of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji has confirmed. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared pictures from the couple’s Varanasi shoot and confirmed that the filming is over and also announced the release date. “And finally… It’s a Wrap!" Ayan announced, sharing pictures with Alia and Ranbir from Kashi Vishwanath Mandir temple along with a behind-the-scenes picture from their recent shoot schedule.

The director said, “5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmāstra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey!!! Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of ‘Part One: Shiva’ in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings. Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead !"

Ayan also revealed that the film will release on September 9 this year. Alia also shared a video from the sets of the shoot and wrote, “We started shooting in 2018. And now … finally .. The filming of Brahmastra (Part One) comes to an end !! I’ve been wanting to say this for such a long time.. ITS A WRAP!!!!!!!!"

Brahmastra has been long delayed. The film, which marks Alia and Ranbir’s first film together, was scheduled to release in 2019 but has been delayed since. The pandemic further delayed their plans. Last December, the team released the motion poster to introduce Ranbir’s character from the movie. The actor plays Shiva in the movie. In the poster, he is seen holding a Trishul, surrounded by fire. On the other hand, the poster of Alia’s character Isha was released on her birthday earlier this month.

Speaking with Variety, Ayan revealed Brahmastra is based on Indian mythology. “‘Brahmastra,’ is very inspired by Indian mythology and Indian culture and set in the modern world with modern characters, so in many ways, it is a modern mythology of our own. And in that modern spectrum, Mr. Bachchan plays the role of what Professor Dumbledore is to Harry Potter, or what Gandalf the wizard is to Frodo Baggins — he plays the wise teacher guide, who helps Shiva’s character to actualize his powers and find his destiny,” the filmmaker told the international publication.

