Finally CBI for SSR: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister, Ankita Lokhande, Akshay Kumar Celebrate SC Verdict

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, Ankita Lokhande, and Akshay Kumar have welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict to direct a CBI probe into the death of the actor. Sushant passed away on June 14.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered for a CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, and directed the Maharashtra government to render all assistance.

Reacting to the news, Sushant's sister Shweta tweeted, "Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver."

In another tweet, she congratulated her extended family by writing, "the first step towards victory and unbiased investigation."

Akshay Kumar wrote, "SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail."

Ankita tweeted, "Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice."

Actor Anupam Kher wrote, "Jai Ho. Jai Ho. Jai Ho. #CBIForSSR#justiceforSushanthSinghRajput."

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy made it clear that it was court-ordered CBI probe and that there is no room for the Maharashtra government to challenge this.

It also clarified that registration of the FIR at Patna was legally valid and adhered to the principles of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Therefore, the court added, the recommendation made by the Bihar government for a CBI investigation was also proper and valid.

Reading out the operative part of the 35-page judgment, Justice Roy also said that Maharashtra government must comply with the orders since it is a court-ordered probe.

About the inquest proceedings conducted so far by the Mumbai Police, the court directed that all pertinent documents must be handed over the CBI henceforth.