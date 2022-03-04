Finally! Harsh Nagar Confirms His to Return to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

After rumours that Harsh Nagar is quitting Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, the actor confirmed that he returning to the show after a pause. The speculations of Harsh leaving the show rose after a new actor Gautam Singh Vig was introduced in the show to play the lead opposite Sneha Jain. The makers had introduced a new track as well that focused on Sneha and Gautam. However, when ETimes spoke to Harsh about the same, he said, “It is true that I had taken a break from the show because the makers had roped in another actor. But after a month now, they want me to return, and I am looking forward to it. I would not like to get into the details of why I took a break for a month and the reason for my comeback."

He further told the publication that earlier, too, the lead actor had vanished only to come back after a while. “I enjoy playing Anant and have got used to playing this character now," he said.

The actor also spoke about his break and how he spent that time. He informed that he was in Ahmedabad and also visited his family in Delhi and spent quality time with his wife.

“It was a good month to finish all my pending work at home and just relax. I enjoy travelling and just chilling at home. I enjoy doing TV and have gotten used to working long hours," he concluded.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, a sequel of the popular television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, premiered on 19 October 2020. It stars Sneha Jain, Harsh Nagar and Gautam Vig among others.

The original show’s cast included Giya Manek, who was later replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharya, Rucha Hasabnis, Rucha Hasabnis and Vishal Singh among others.

