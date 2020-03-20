Finally, It's Done: Bollywood Celebs React to Hanging of Nirbhaya Rape and Murder Case Convicts

As the four men convicted of Nirbhaya’s gang rape and murder were hanged to death early Friday morning, Bollywood celebrities praised the verdict and called for stricter law enforcement to instill fear in those who think of committing such heinous crimes.

Actors Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu and Preity Zinta among others, took to Twitter to react to the hanging of the convicts.

While sharing his tweet, Riteish also emphasised on the importance of reactive response to such crimes and added that more fast-track courts need to be in place to deal exclusively with rape cases.

"Stricter law enforcement, harsher punishment & fast courts for quick justice is the only way to instil fear in monsters who even think of such heinous acts. #JusticeForNirbhaya," Riteish tweeted.

Even though Preity believed that the case should have been dealt with fast proceedings, she was glad that justice finally prevailed.

"Finally the #Nirbhayacase comes to an end. I wish it would have been faster but I’m happy it’s over. Finally she & her parents are in peace. #RIPJyoti#RIPNirbhaya#Justicedelayed#TookTooLong," the actress wrote.

Preity also wrote, "If #Nirbhaya rapists were hung in 2012 the judicial system would have stopped so much crime against women. Fear of the law would have kept the lawless in check. Prevention is always better than cure. It’s time the Indian govt. takes steps for judicial reforms. #RIPNirbhayaFolded hands."

Taapsee tweeted, "It’s done. Finally. I hope the parents can finally sleep slightly better tonight after YEARS. It’s been a long long battle for them. Asha Devi." (sic)

Actress Sushmita Sen posted, "A Mother’s resilience Folded hands Asha Devi sees it through! Finally some justice! #Nirbhaya Dugga Dugga Folded hands." (sic)

On the other hand, Raveena wrote, "Hopefully we will see a fitful end to the saga. Justice after 7 years, delayed, is almost justice denied. May #nirbhayas soul finally rest in peace. Time to send these 4 to hell where they belong. #NirbhayaCaseConvicts."

The four men convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case were executed at 5.30am at Delhi's Tihar Jail, bringing to end a protracted legal battle of over seven years.

All legal routes to escape the noose closed on Thursday for the four men who brutalised a 23-year-old physiotherapy student in a Delhi bus with a barbarity that shook the nation.

Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh, were held guilty of gang-raping the young woman on the night of December 16, 2012, so brutally that she died of her injuries a fortnight later.