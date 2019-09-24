Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

‘Finally’ Janhvi Kapoor is in New York with Sister Khushi and Dad Boney Kapoor

The two super stylish sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are chilling together in the New York City with their father Boney Kapoor.

Trending Desk

September 24, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
The two super stylish sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are chilling together in the New York city with their father Boney Kapoor and the pictures totally sum up for their fun and comfort. The 22-year-old Dhadak star jetted off to NYC to meet her family.

While Janhvi has been busy with her shoots and her upcoming films, Khushi had recently taken off for college to the New York Film Academy. When the two reunited, fans were bound to expect a snapshot from the duo and Janhvi didn't disappoint.

Janhvi took to social media on Monday and posted two photographs - one with her dad Boney Kapoor and the second one, with her little sister Khushi Kapoor.

After reuniting with her family, Janhvi Kapoor looked both happy and content in the pictures. Janhvi shared the pictures with the caption “Finally”.

The youngest one of the family, Khushi Kapoor, also wants to follow the footsteps of her filmy family. So, she got herself enrolled in New York Film Academy early this month.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, has two big projects scheduled for release in 2020. The first one is Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, the first female Indian Air Force pilot and first Indian woman air force pilot in combat. The actress has also come on board for RoohiAfza, co-starring Raj Kummar Rao in the lead alongside her.

Besides these two, Janhvi has also signed Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht. The film will co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

