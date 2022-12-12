‘Financial Interests Unrightfully Invade Artist's Freedom’: Nandita Das At IFFK 2022

The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is one of the most prominent film festivals in India. It is hosted by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. Over the years, it has become a popular event. The IFFK 2022 kickstarted on December 9 and yesterday, on its third day, the event had a good turnout. Being a weekday, many people could participate in the exhibitions and discussions hosted by the festival.

Addressing the ‘Meet The Directors’ session of the 27th IFFK, ace filmmaker Nandita Das attended the event. The actor-turned-filmmaker is known for directing movies like Firaaq and Manto. She has acted in films like Fire and Earth. During the session, she mentioned the invasion of an artist’s freedom. Nandita Das said, “The financial interests in filmmaking unrightfully invade the artist’s freedom”. She added, “Corporate interactions have become very common in the film industry.”

Nandita Das is all set for the screening of her movie, Zwigato, at the festival. The movie features comedian Kapil Sharma as a food-delivery valet and Shahana Goswami as his wife, a homemaker. The story is set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and the struggles of a common man.

Critically acclaimed director Mahesh Narayanan was also present at the session. He opined that a change has been witnessed in film production, where the expected audience’s category is different. The new trends in films prove that anyone could enjoy any film.

Director Kamal K M said that along with censorship, sponsorship is very popular in the industry. He is known for his works in the movies like Tahaan and Pada.

The session’s moderator was Meera Sahib. It also marked the attendance of the Assamese director Monjul Barua, actress Dr Jahanara Begum, popular Ukrainian celebrity Oksana Cherkashina, Sri Lankan director Aruna Jayawardhana, Mahendra Perera and Hadi Khasanfari.

The IFFK 2022 has about 12,000 delegates participating. Nearly 200 filmmakers have participated, among which approximately 40 are foreigners.

