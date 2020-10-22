Find His Humour Little Condescending: Karanvir Bohra on Salman Khan Hosting Bigg Boss

Ex- Bigg Boss contestant Karanvir Bohra took to the Twitter to support BB-14 contestant Rubina Dilaik as she felt insulted after the host of the show Salman Khan made a comment on her husband Abhinav Shukla. During the Weekend Ka War episode, Rubina was seen complaining that Salman had crossed a line while addressing her and her husband, who is also a contestant in the show. Rubina was seen telling Bigg Boss that she did not appreciate Salman calling Abhinav as her ‘samaan’ (luggage). She started crying and said, “I feel utterly disrespected, I believe in mutual respect and I cannot function and work at a place where I feel disrespected.”

Taking to Twitter, Karanvir supported Rubina and wrote, “She felt, what any wife would feel for their husband, if @RubiDilaik 's sentiments are hurt, it's valid.. I'm not watching the show at all but I like Salman Bhai as the host of the show. It's only sometimes I find his humour a little condescending. #BiggBoss14 (sic).”

He posted a series of tweets where he also talked about the incident when his wife Teejay Sidhu wrote an open letter to Salman Khan during Bigg Boss 12 when another ex Bigg Boss contestant was constantly mocked by Salman. He tweeted that however silly a mistake someone make, he/she won’t like to be laughed at or made a mockery out of in public.

Expressing his love and respect for Salman and his family, he wrote, “We have known them for years. I have the highest respect for them, which is why I took everything sportingly in the show ( #BiggBoss ) It’s in my culture not to speak back to elders, I’ve been raised that way... but my wife wasn’t wrong when she wrote the open letter.”

Meanwhile, Karanvir is currently shooting for his upcoming project Kutub Minar in Uttarakhand where he is accompanied by his family.